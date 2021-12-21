UPSC NDA & NA II Result 2021: Names of qualified candidates released, check here

Union Public Service Commission has released the names of the qualified candidates of UPSC NDA & NA II Result 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination, (II) 2021 can check their names on the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in.

The examination was conducted on November 14, 2021 and the result was declared on December 15, 2021. All the candidates whose names have been included in the list have qualified for r interview by the Services Selection Board (SSB) of the Ministry of Defence for Admission to Army, Navy and Air Force Wings of the National Defence Academy for the 148th Course and for the 110th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) commencing from July 2, 2022.

Direct link to check result

UPSC NDA & NA II Result 2021: How to check

To check the result candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in.

Click on UPSC NDA & NA II Result 2021 link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the names.

Download the PDF file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The mark sheets of the candidates, will be out on the Commission’s website within 15 days from the date of publication of final result.