UPSC releases Combined Defence Services Exam (I), 2022 notification

The Combined Defence Services (I) exam 2022 or the CDS exam will be held on April 10 and the registration has begun at the official website of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). The last date for submission of the application forms is January 11. After the registration process is over candidates who do not wish to appear for the exam can withdraw their application forms from January 18 to 24.

Through the CDS exam (I) 2022, the UPSC will select candidates for admission to Indian Military Academy, Dehradun 154th (DE) Course commencing in January, 2023; Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala—Course commencing in January, 2023 Executive Branch (General Service)/Hydro ; Air Force Academy, Hyderabad—(Pre-Flying) Training Course commencing in January, 2023 i.e. No. 213 F(P) Course; Officers’ Training Academy, Chennai (Madras) 117th SSC (Men) (NT) (UPSC) Course commencing in April, 2023 and Officers Training Academy, Chennai (Madras) 31st SSC Women (NT) (UPSC) Course commencing in April, 2023.

The minimum educational qualification required to sit in this exam is graduation. Candidates who are studying in the final year/semester Degree course and have yet to pass the final year degree examination can also apply.