Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / UPSC releases Engineering Services main exam result
competitive exams

UPSC releases Engineering Services main exam result

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the result of the engineering services main exam which was held on November 21.
UPSC releases Engineering Services main exam result
Published on Dec 22, 2021 07:33 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the result of the engineering services main exam which was held on November 21. Candidates who have qualified in this exam will be called for interview.

UPSC result

“Schedule of the Interview will be informed to the candidates in due course. The exact date of interview will, however, be intimated to the candidates through eSummon Letter. Roll Number wise Interview Schedule will also be made available on the Commission’s Website,” the UPSC has said.

“In accordance with the Rules of Engineering Services Examination, 2021, all these candidates are required to mandatorily fill up the Detailed Application Form (DAF), which will be made available on the Commission’s Website https://upsconline.nic.in from 27.12.2021 to 07.01.2022 till 06.00 P.M,” the Commission has added.

The mark-sheets of candidates who have not qualified, will be uploaded on the Commission’s website after the publication of the final result (after conducting Personality Test) and will remain available on the website for a period of 30 days.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
upsc upsc.gov.in
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session 2021 Live
National Mathematics Day
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP