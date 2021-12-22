UPSC releases Engineering Services main exam result

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the result of the engineering services main exam which was held on November 21. Candidates who have qualified in this exam will be called for interview.

UPSC result

“Schedule of the Interview will be informed to the candidates in due course. The exact date of interview will, however, be intimated to the candidates through eSummon Letter. Roll Number wise Interview Schedule will also be made available on the Commission’s Website,” the UPSC has said.

“In accordance with the Rules of Engineering Services Examination, 2021, all these candidates are required to mandatorily fill up the Detailed Application Form (DAF), which will be made available on the Commission’s Website https://upsconline.nic.in from 27.12.2021 to 07.01.2022 till 06.00 P.M,” the Commission has added.

The mark-sheets of candidates who have not qualified, will be uploaded on the Commission’s website after the publication of the final result (after conducting Personality Test) and will remain available on the website for a period of 30 days.

