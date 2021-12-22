UPSC releases NDA, NA (I) exam 2022 notification

For the examination scheduled on April 10, 2022 for admission to Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Indian Naval Academy Course, the registration has begun today. Candidates can apply at the official website of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) till January 11.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Apply Online

“The online Applications can be withdrawn from 18.01.2022 to 24.01.2022 till 6:00 PM,” the UPSC has said.

The NDA and NA (I) exam 2022 will be held for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the NDA for the 149th Course, and for the 111th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) commencing from 2nd January, 2023. A total of 400 vacancies will be filled through this exam. “Vacancies are provisional and may be changed depending on the availability of training capacity of National Defence Academy and Indian Naval Academy,” the UPSC has said.

Only unmarried male/female candidates born not earlier than July 2, 2003 and not later than July 1, 2006 are eligible. For the army wing of NDA the minimum educational qualification required is class 12 pass and for others class 12 pass with physics, chemistry and mathematics is the minimum educational qualification required. Candidates appearing in the class 11 exam are not eligible for this examination

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}