Home / Education / Competitive Exams / UPSC releases NDA, NA (I) exam 2022 notification
competitive exams

UPSC releases NDA, NA (I) exam 2022 notification

  • NDA, NA (I) exam 2022 registration has begun. Candidates can apply at the official website of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) till January 11.
UPSC releases NDA, NA (II) exam 2022 notification
UPSC releases NDA, NA (II) exam 2022 notification
Updated on Dec 22, 2021 12:09 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

For the examination scheduled on April 10, 2022 for admission to Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Indian Naval Academy Course, the registration has begun today. Candidates can apply at the official website of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) till January 11.

Apply Online

“The online Applications can be withdrawn from 18.01.2022 to 24.01.2022 till 6:00 PM,” the UPSC has said.

The NDA and NA (I) exam 2022 will be held for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the NDA for the 149th Course, and for the 111th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) commencing from 2nd January, 2023. A total of 400 vacancies will be filled through this exam. “Vacancies are provisional and may be changed depending on the availability of training capacity of National Defence Academy and Indian Naval Academy,” the UPSC has said.

Only unmarried male/female candidates born not earlier than July 2, 2003 and not later than July 1, 2006 are eligible. For the army wing of NDA the minimum educational qualification required is class 12 pass and for others class 12 pass with physics, chemistry and mathematics is the minimum educational qualification required. Candidates appearing in the class 11 exam are not eligible for this examination

 

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
upsc upsc.gov.in
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 23, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out