UPSC results: 28th ranker Andhra boy attributes success to parents

UPSC results 2022: Twenty-eight-year-old Mantri Mourya Bharadwaj, who secured 28th All India Rank in the UPSC Civil Services Examination-2021, results of which were declared on Monday, attributes his success to his parents, who are state government employees.

Bharadwaj hails from Narsipatnam in Andhra Pradesh’s Anakapalle district. His father Satya Prasad is a headmaster in a local government school, while his mother Radha Kumar is a pharmacist in a government hospital. “They are my inspiration. I am very much excited to hear the news,” Bharadwaj, who made it to the top rank in his fifth attempt, told reporters.

An alumnus of National Institute of Technology, Warangal in Telangana, Bharadwaj was working for an multi-national company as software engineer, before he developed interest in Civil Services, as he always wanted to do service for the society.

He quit his job and started preparing for the UPSC exam. But success did not come so easily. After failing to make it to the Civils in first three attempts, he returned to his software profession for his livelihood. ”But, I did not give up, thanks to the encouragement from my parents. And finally, I made it,” he added.