Home / Education / Competitive Exams / UPSSSC PET 2021 notification released, apply online on upsssc.gov.in
competitive exams

UPSSSC PET 2021 notification released, apply online on upsssc.gov.in

UPSSSC PET 2021 notification has been released. Candidates can apply online through the official site of UPSSSC on upsssc.gov.in.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAY 26, 2021 12:03 PM IST
UPSSSC PET 2021 notification released, apply online on upsssc.gov.in(Shutterstock)

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission has released UPSSSC PET 2021 notification. The registration process for the Preliminary Eligibility Test, PET has started on May 25, 2021. Candidates who want to apply for the examination can apply online through the official site of UPSSSC on upsssc.gov.in.

The last date to apply for the examination is till June 21, 2021. Read below for eligibility, selection process, and other details.

Important Dates

Opening date of application May 25, 2021
Closing date of application June 21, 2021
Last date for payment June 21, 2021
Correction last date  June 28, 2021 

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who have passed the Class 10 examination from the recognized board of India can apply for the examination. The age limit of the candidate should be 18 years to 40 years of age.

Application Fees

To apply for the examination candidates belonging to the General/OBC category will have to pay 185/- as application fees, 95/- as application fees for candidates belonging to SC, ST category, and 25/- for PH candidates. The payment of application fees should be through credit card, debit card, net banking.

Detailed Notification Here

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
upsssc.gov.in upsssc recruitment upsssc sarkari naukri
TRENDING NEWS

Scottish postman’s heartfelt gesture for self-isolated resident wins heart

These Snapchat filter on a confused doggo is what you need to see today

Teammates help cancer warrior complete a relay race, clip melts netizens' hearts

Largest purple-pink 'Sakura' diamond auctions off for $29.3 million at Hong Kong
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Cyclone Yaas Live
Horoscope Today
Covid-19
Yaas Cyclone
Buddha Purnima 2021
Lunar Eclipse 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP