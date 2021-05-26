UPSSSC PET 2021 notification released, apply online on upsssc.gov.in

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission has released UPSSSC PET 2021 notification. The registration process for the Preliminary Eligibility Test, PET has started on May 25, 2021. Candidates who want to apply for the examination can apply online through the official site of UPSSSC on upsssc.gov.in.

The last date to apply for the examination is till June 21, 2021. Read below for eligibility, selection process, and other details.

Important Dates

Opening date of application May 25, 2021 Closing date of application June 21, 2021 Last date for payment June 21, 2021 Correction last date June 28, 2021

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who have passed the Class 10 examination from the recognized board of India can apply for the examination. The age limit of the candidate should be 18 years to 40 years of age.

Application Fees

To apply for the examination candidates belonging to the General/OBC category will have to pay ₹185/- as application fees, ₹95/- as application fees for candidates belonging to SC, ST category, and ₹25/- for PH candidates. The payment of application fees should be through credit card, debit card, net banking.

Detailed Notification Here