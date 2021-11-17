UPTET admit cards 2021 likely on Nov 19, here's how to download hall tickets

UPTET admit cards 2021: The Examination Regulatory Authority of Uttar Pradesh, Prayagraj is likely to release the admit card of Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UP TET 2021) on Friday, November 19.

According to the officials of Examination Regulatory Authority of Uttar Pradesh, Prayagraj the admit cards of UPTET 2021, which were scheduled to be released on November 17, is now likely to be released on November 19. The officials said that due to unavoidable circumstances UPTET 2021 admit card will most likely not be released today.

According to the schedule for the exam, UPTET examination will be conducted on November 28 in two shifts from 10am to 12.30pm for primary level and from 2.30pm to 5pm for junior level.

Candidates who want to appear for UPTET 2021 can download their admit card from the official website at updeled.gov.in (after they are released).

The answer key for UPTET 2021 is scheduled to be uploaded on the official website on December 2, and the last date to challenge the answer keys is December 6.

The UPTET 2021 results is expected to be declared on December 28.

Earlier, UPTET 2021 was postponed due to the surge of covid-19 cases across India. The UP government had also postponed the release of UPTET notification that was scheduled to be issued on May 11, 2021.

UPTET 2021 admit cards: Here's how to download

Visit the official website of updeled.gov.in

Click on the link for UPTET 2021

Click on the link for UPTET 2021 admit card

Key in your credentials and login

Admit card will appear in the screen

(With inputs from K Sandeep Kumar in Prayagraj.)