Vellore Institute of Technology has started the VITEEE 2024 registration process. Candidates who want to apply for Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE) can do it through the official website of VITEEE at viteee.vit.ac.in.

VITEEE 2024 registration begins at viteee.vit.ac.in, link here

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The last date to apply is till March 30, 2024 and the examination will be conducted from April 19 to April 30, 2024.

he duration of the examination will be 2 hours and 30 minutes. Candidates can appear only once for VITEEE. All questions will be Multiple Choice Questions and one mark for right and 0 for the wrong answer. There will be a total of 125 questions divided into the section Maths/Biology (40 questions), Physics (35 questions), Chemistry (35 questions), Aptitude (10 questions), and English (5 questions). The question paper will be in English only.

VITEEE 2024 registration: How to apply

To apply for the examination candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of VITEEE at viteee.vit.ac.in.

Click on VITEEE 2024 link available on the home page.

Enter the registration details and click on submit.

Once done, fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The application fees is ₹1350/- for all candidates. The application fees should be paid through Net Banking Account/ Credit/ Debit Card/ Paytm. For more related details candidates can check the official website of VITEEE.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON