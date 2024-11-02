Vocabulary Made Easy series: Improve your language skills without much hassle
It is not that hard to have great language skills and vocabulary. With a proper plan and dedication, everyone can improve their vocabulary.
There is a chance that we know someone in our peer group with impeccable communication and language skills. Well, it is not that hard to have great language skills and vocabulary. With a proper plan and dedication, everyone can improve their vocabulary.
Here's a way to improve your vocabulary and communication skills. Check out the words for the day and a small quiz to push yourself to improve your word power and language skills.
Ponderous (Adjective)
Meaning: slow and clumsy because of great weight
Example: The Nissan Patrol drives as it looks - heavy and a little ponderous
Polyglot (Adjective)
Meaning: knowing or using several languages
Example: The polyglot Pope, at intervals, addressed the crowd in Romanian, Serbian, Croatian, Czech, and Polish
Also Read: Vocabulary Made Easy series: Work on your language skills to succeed in exams
Perfidious (Adjective)
Meaning: deceitful and untrustworthy
Example: A perfidious lover
Quandary (Noun)
Meaning: a state of perplexity or uncertainty over what to do in a difficult situation
Example: I’m in a bit of a quandary about what I should do next
Repose (Noun)
Meaning: a state of rest, sleep, or tranquillity
Example: He had lost none of his grace or his repose
Recluse (Noun)
Meaning: a person who lives a solitary life and tends to avoid other people
Example: She has turned into a virtual recluse
Restive (Adjective)
Meaning: (of a person) unable to remain still, silent, or submissive, especially because of boredom or dissatisfaction
Example: Their people cannot be kept entirely ignorant of this situation, and become restive
Also Read: Vocabulary Made Easy series: Work on your language skills to be more confident
Rife (Adjective)
Meaning: (especially of something undesirable) of common occurrence; widespread
Example: Speculation ran rife that he was an arms dealer
Slander (Verb)
Meaning: make false and damaging statements about (someone)
Example: The law relating to libel and slander prevents people saying such things
Put your thinking cap on and try to answer the following questions to understand how much you have grasped.
- The streets were __________ with rumour and fear. Which of the following words fits best in the sentence? (Rife, Slander)
- Here is an impoverished country with a _____________ population demanding improvements to their lives. (Restive, Recluse)
- Can you think of some antonyms for the word Repose?
- Can you think of some synonyms for the word Quandary?
Also Read: Vocabulary Made Easy series: Polish your language skills to score better in exams
Watch out for this space for your weekly update on improving word power.
(Definitions and examples are from Oxford Languages)
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News