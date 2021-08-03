WB Civil Services Prelims Exam 2021 date released, check notice on wbpsc.gov.in

West Bengal Public Service Commission has released WB Civil Services Prelims Exam 2021 date. The Civil Service Prelims exam will be conducted on August 22, 2021 across the state. Candidates can check the official notice on the official site of WBPSC on wbpsc.gov.in.

The exam will be conducted from 12 noon to 2.30 pm in different venues in Kolkata and outlying centres. The admit card for the examination will be available to all the appearing candidates on August 6, 2021.

The official notice reads, “It is notified that the above mentioned examination will be held at different venues in Kolkata and outlying centres on the 22nd August, 2021 (Sunday) from 12:00 Noon to 2:30 P.M. Admit cards of the candidates will be available in Commission’s website : wbpsc.gov.in from the 6th August, 2021.”

Calculator, Mobile phone and other gadgets of communication are strictly banned in the campus of the examination hall. The candidates who will appear for the examination will have to follow all the COVID19 guidelines issued by the state and central government which includes social distancing, use of sanitisers and wearing face masks.