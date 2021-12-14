WB Excise Constable 2019 exam on January 2: WB police recruitment board

The final written test for recruitment to the posts of Excise Constable (including Lady Excise Constables) in the subordinate Excise service under Finance Department, Govt. of West Bengal, 2019 has been scheduled on January 2, 2022, the West Bengal Police recruitment board said on Monday.

The exam will be held in a single shift from 12 noon to 1.30 pm.

Admit cards of all candidates who have successfully registered for the exam will be released on December 21.

“Candidates are requested to download their e-Admit cards on keying of their Application Sl. No. & Date of Birth. All efforts will be made to deliver SMS alert to the registered mobile number of the candidates. However, the Board will not be responsible for non-delivery of such SMS due to change in mobile number and/or technical reasons,” the Board has said.

“The candidates shall have to produce the printout of their e-Admit cards at the allotted venues for appearing in the said test with a proper and original proof of identity. Candidates are directed to carry identical photographs along with proof of identity as mentioned in the Admit card for the test,” it has added.