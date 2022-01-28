WB SET Answer Key 2021 released, raise objections till February 6

West Bengal College Service Commission, WBCSC has released WB SET Answer Key 2021. The answer key can be downloaded by all appeared candidates through the official site of WBCSC on wbcsc.org.in or through wbcsconline.in. The Commission has also released the question papers and jumbling formula along with the answer key.

As per the <strong>official notice</strong>, the answer keys for Series- X of all the Subjects have been uploaded. The Candidates are also advised to match the questions from the series attempted by them following the uploaded Jumbling Formula. The last date to raise objections is till February 6, 2022. To raise objections candidates will have to send them mail at wbcscsetkeys2022@gmail.com before the last date.

WB SET Answer Key 2021: How to download

Candidates can download the answer key through these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of WBCSC on wbcsconline.in.

Click on WB SET Answer Key 2021 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Check the answer key and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.