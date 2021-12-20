WBJEE 2022 on April 23, registration begins on December 21

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) will be held on April 23 and registration for the exam will begin on December 21. The registration process will be held online and the deadline by which candidates have to apply for the exam is January 7, 2022. The exam will be held in two shifts. In the first shift, from 11 am to 1 pm, mathematics paper will be held and in the second shift, from 2 pm to 4 pm, physics and chemistry papers will be held.

WBJEE will be held for admission in the academic session 2022-23 into Undergraduate Courses in Engineering & Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture of different Universities, Government Colleges as well as Self Financing Engineering & Technological Institutes in the State of West Bengal.

Candidates should have a valid mobile number and email ID. “All future communications will be sent to the registered mobile number and email ID. WBJEEB will not be responsible for non-receipt of any communication due to the mobile number and/or the email ID being wrong/ non-existing/non-functional/ changed or due to network condition,” the official exam notice says.

After the application process is over, candidates will be allowed to make corrections in the application forms from January 8 to 10.

The WBJEE admit cards will be released on April 15.

