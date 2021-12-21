WBJEE 2022 registration begins on December 24

The registration for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2022 will begin on December 24, as per the latest update available on the official website. Earlier the registration was scheduled to begin on December 21.

WBJEE 2022 will be held on April 23. “Tentative and may be changed in extraordinary circumstances,” the WBJEEB has said on the exam date and the registration schedule.

The deadline of WBJEE 2022 registration has also been extended till January 10, instead of January 7.

After the registration process is over, candidates will be allowed to make corrections in the forms from January 11 to 13.

WBJEE 2022 admit cards will be available from April 18.

WBJEE will be held for admission in the academic session 2022-23 into Undergraduate Courses in Engineering & Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture of different Universities, Government Colleges as well as Self Financing Engineering & Technological Institutes in the State of West Bengal.

Candidates should have a valid mobile number and email ID. “All future communications will be sent to the registered mobile number and email ID. WBJEEB will not be responsible for non-receipt of any communication due to the mobile number and/or the email ID being wrong/ non-existing/non-functional/ changed or due to network condition,” the official exam notice says.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON