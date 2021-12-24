Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
WBJEE 2022 registration to begin today, here's how to apply
competitive exams

WBJEE 2022 registration to begin today, here's how to apply

WBJEE 2022 registration will begin today, December 24, 2021. Candidates who want to apply can apply online through the official site of WBJEEB on wbjeeb.nic.in.
WBJEE 2022 registration to begin today, here’s how to apply
Published on Dec 24, 2021 10:41 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board, WBJEEB will begin the registration for WBJEE 2022 from December 24, 2021, onwards. Candidates who want to apply for West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination can apply online through the official site of WBJEEB on wbjeeb.nic.in. The tentative date of examination is April 23, 2022. 

As per the timetable released by the Board, the last date to apply online is till January 10, 2022. The online correction and downloading revised confirmation page will open on January 11 and will close on January 13, 2022. Candidates can apply online through the official site by following these simple steps given below. 

WBJEE 2022: How to apply 

  • Visit the official site of WBJEEB on wbjeeb.nic.in.
  • Click on WBJEE 2022 link available on the home page.
  • Register yourself and fill in the application form.
  • Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.
  • Your application has been submitted.
  • Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The examination fee is 500 for General candidates and 400 for SC/ST/OBC-A/ OBC-B candidates, plus the Bank’s service charges are applicable. The exam fees should be paid by net banking/ debit card/ credit card only. 

