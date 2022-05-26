WBJEE 2022: Response sheet released, here’s how to raise objections

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board, WBJEEB has released WBJEE 2022 response sheet on May 26, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination can download the response sheet through the official site of WBJEE on wbjeeb.nic.in.

The candidates who are not satisfied with the captured response, they can claim it before May 28, 2022 for review. As per the official notice, the claim is to be lodged in one session. The candidates has to pay a non-refundable processing fee of ₹500 per response to be reviewed through net banking/ credit card/ debit card. No claim will be reviewed if the fee payment is not successful.

<strong>Direct link to raise objections&nbsp;</strong>

WBJEE 2022: How to raise objections against response sheet

Candidates can follow these simple steps to raise objections.

Visit the official site of WBJEE on wbjee.nic.in.

Click on WBJEE response sheet link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Check the response sheet and raise objections against it with the question number and answer.

Once done, make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

WBJEEB will not entertain any challenge/ request for correction after the above date and time. For more related details candidates can check the official site of WBJEEB.

