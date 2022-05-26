WBJEE 2022 responses sheet out at wbjeeb.nic.in, know how to check

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board has released has released the OMR sheet images and the Candidate’s Response for WBJEE 2022. Students who have taken the examination can check their OMR and Response at wbjeeb.nic.in, the official website of WBJEE.

“All OMR images and machine-read responses for the candidates, who appeared in WBJEE 2022 are uploaded in the portal. Candidates can login and view their OMRs and responses as are captured by machines,” reads the official notification.

Candidates who are dissatisfied with the captured response can request a review by May 28 (11:59 p.m.). The claim, however, must be filed in a single session. The candidate must pay a non-refundable processing fee of ₹500 each answer using internet banking.

The WBJEEB also displayed the applicants' question booklet as well as the series code. If any applicant is dissatisfied with the information provided, they should contact wbjeeb@gmail.com within the time window given.

Here's the direct link to view or challenge the OMR recorded response sheets

How to check WBJEE 2022 Response Sheets

Go to the official test website at wbjeeb.nic.in.

On the homepage, click the 'Login' option.

Enter your credentials.

Press the 'Submit' button.

The response sheets of the applicants will be presented on the screen.

