WBJEE Answer Key 2022: Expected soon, here’s how to download

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board, WBJEEB is expected to release WBJEE Answer Key 2022 soon. The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination answer key can be checked by all appeared candidates on the official site of WBJEE on wbjeeb.nic.in. The written examination was conducted on April 30, 2022.

As per the official brochure, model answer keys will be available for a brief period at Board’s web site shortly after the examination. Candidates can login and view the model answer keys by following these simple steps given below.

WBJEE Answer Key 2022: How to download

Visit the official site of WBJEE on wbjeeb.nic.in.

Click on WBJEE Answer Key 2022 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to login to the account.

Answer keys will be displayed on the screen.

Check the answer key and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates can also challenge any answer key on payment of ₹500 per question plus the bank’s service charges. The Board will review the challenges and publish final and frozen answer keys. The Board will then declare the results.

The results will be published in the form of rank card, which will contain all relevant ranks, total score, and component scores in paper I (mathematics) and paper II (physics and chemistry). For more related details candidates can check the official site of WBJEEB.

