WBJEE Answer Key 2022 has been released by the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board.
WBJEE answer key 2022 released at wbjeeb.nic.in, direct link here
Published on May 06, 2022 03:41 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board, WBJEEB has released the WBJEE Answer Key 2022. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check the answer key at the official website of WBJEE at wbjeeb.nic.in. The written examination was conducted on April 30, 2022. 

Candidates who are not satisfied with the answer key can challenge the answer key till May 8.

Direct link to view or challenge the model answer key

WBJEE Answer Key 2022: How to download

Visit the official site of WBJEE on wbjeeb.nic.in.

Click on WBJEE Answer Key 2022 link available on the home page

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Key in your credentials and log in

Answer keys will be displayed on the screen

Check the answer key and download it

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates can also challenge any answer key on payment of 500 per question plus the bank’s service charges. The Board will review the challenges and publish final and frozen answer keys. The Board will then declare the results.

