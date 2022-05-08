WBJEE answer key: Last date to challenge answer key at wbjeeb.nic.in

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) will conclude the WBJEE 2022 answer key challenge procedure today. Candidates who are dissatisfied with the WBJEE answer key 2022 can challenge the answer key till today, May 8 at wbjeeb.nic.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Candidates can challenge any number of answer key in one session. Candidates have to pay per question ₹500 as processing fee.

The official notification reads, “WBJEE will review all the challenges and take final decision. The Boards decision will be final and no further communication/ request/appeal will be entertained. Score and ranks will be calculated based on the final reviewed answer keys.”

Here's the direct link to challenge the answer key

WBJEE Answer Key 2022: How to challenge the answer key

Visit the official site of WBJEE on wbjeeb.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on WBJEE Answer Key 2022 link

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Key in your credentials and log in

Challenge the answer key

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.