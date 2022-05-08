Home / Education / Competitive Exams / WBJEE answer key: Last date to challenge answer key at wbjeeb.nic.in
competitive exams

WBJEE answer key: Last date to challenge answer key at wbjeeb.nic.in

  • WBJEEB will end the WBJEE 2022 answer key challenge process today.
WBJEE answer key: Last date to challenge answer key at wbjeeb.nic.in
WBJEE answer key: Last date to challenge answer key at wbjeeb.nic.in
Published on May 08, 2022 01:15 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) will conclude the WBJEE 2022 answer key challenge procedure today. Candidates who are dissatisfied with the WBJEE answer key 2022 can challenge the answer key till today, May 8 at wbjeeb.nic.in.

Candidates can challenge any number of answer key in one session. Candidates have to pay per question 500 as processing fee.

The official notification reads, “WBJEE will review all the challenges and take final decision. The Boards decision will be final and no further communication/ request/appeal will be entertained. Score and ranks will be calculated based on the final reviewed answer keys.”

Here's the direct link to challenge the answer key

WBJEE Answer Key 2022: How to challenge the answer key

Visit the official site of WBJEE on wbjeeb.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on WBJEE Answer Key 2022 link 

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Key in your credentials and log in

Challenge the answer key

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
wbjee answer key
wbjee answer key
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 08, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out