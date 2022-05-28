WBJEE Response Sheet 2022: Last date today to raise objections on wbjeeb.nic.in

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board, WBJEEB will close down the objection window for WBJEE Response Sheet 2022 on May 28, 2022. Candidates who want to raise objection for West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination can do it through the official site of WBJEE on wbjeeb.nic.in.

The response sheet was released on May 26, 2022. The candidates who are not satisfied with the captured response, they can claim it before May 28, 2022 for review.

As per the <strong>official notice</strong>, the claim is to be lodged in one session. The candidates have to pay a non-refundable processing fee of ₹500 per response to be reviewed through net banking/ credit card/ debit card. No claim will be reviewed if the fee payment is not successful.

<strong>Direct link to raise objections here&nbsp;</strong>

The Board will not entertain any challenge/ request for correction after the above date and time given in the notice. WBJEEB will review all the claims and will decide on the matter. Scores and ranks will be calculated based on the final reviewed responses. The Board’s decision in this regard will be final and no further communication/ request/ appeal will be entertained. For more related details candidates can check the official site of WBJEEB.

