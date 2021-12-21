Home / Education / Competitive Exams / WBPSC assistant engineer 2020 exam final answer key out
WBPSC assistant engineer 2020 exam final answer key out

  • WBPSC has released the answer key of the assistant engineer 2020 exam for electrical and mechanical disciplines. The WBPSC final answer keys are available on the official website of the Commission, wbpsc.gov.in.
Published on Dec 21, 2021 11:47 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the answer key of the assistant engineer 2020 exam for electrical and mechanical disciplines. The WBPSC final answer keys are available on the official website of the Commission, wbpsc.gov.in. 

WBPSC answer key for assistant engineer 2020 exam 

WBPSC answer key: Know how to download answer key

  • Go to the official website, wbpsc.gov.in
  • Click on the answer key link
  • Download the answer key

The WBPSC had conducted the exam on November 28.

On December 10, it had released the final result of the assistant engineer exam held for civil engineering discipline. The cut off marks for unreserved category is 165, for OBC (A) is 153, OBC (B) is 150, SC is 136, ST is 90 and PH is 112. To check the result candidates can follow these simple steps given below. 

 

