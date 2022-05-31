Home / Education / Competitive Exams / WBPSC Civil Service Prelims Admit Card 2022 releasing today on wbpsc.gov.in
WBPSC Civil Service Prelims Admit Card 2022 releasing today on wbpsc.gov.in

WBPSC Civil Service Prelims Admit Card 2022 will be released today. Candidates can check the admit card and download it from the official website of WBPSC. 
Published on May 31, 2022 01:36 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

West Bengal Public Service Commission will release WBPSC Civil Service Prelims Admit Card 2022 on May 31, 2022. Candidates who will appear for the civil services examination can download the admit card through the official site of WBPSC on wbpsc.gov.in. 

The written examination of Civil Services Prelims will be conducted on June 19, 2022 from 12 noon to 2.30 pm. The candidates are advised to download their e-Admit Cards for the examination and take a printout thereof,&lt;strong&gt; as per the official notice&lt;/strong&gt;

Candidates are directed to carry two copies of identical stamp size photographs along with the proof of any photo identity such as Madhyamik or equivalent certificate bearing photograph or Passport or PAN Card or AADHAAR Card or EPIC(Voter Identity) Card or Driving License and the printout of eAdmit Card at the venue of the Examination.

WBPSC Civil Service Prelims Admit Card 2022: How to download 

Candidates can download the admit card through these simple steps given below. 

  • Visit the official site of WBPSC on wbpsc.gov.in.
  • Click on WBPSC Civil Service Prelims Admit Card 2022 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Download the admit card and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

 

education admit card.
