WBPSC Civil Services Prelims Admit Card 2022 released, download link here

WBPSC Civil Services Prelims Admit Card 2022 has been released. Candidates can download the admit card through the official link given below. 
Published on May 31, 2022 09:04 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

West Bengal Public Service Commission has released WBPSC Civil Services Prelims Admit Card 2022. Candidates who will appear for West Bengal Civil Service (Exe.) etc. (Preliminary) Examination, 2022 can download the admit card through the official site of WBPSC on wbpsc.gov.in. 

The West Bengal Civil Service (Exe.) etc. (Preliminary) Examination, 2022 will be conducted on June 19, 2022 at different venues in Kolkata and outlying centres. The exam will be conducted from 12 noon to 2.30 pm. 

Direct link for WBPSC Civil Services admit card

As per the &amp;amp;lt;strong&amp;amp;gt;official notice&amp;amp;lt;/strong&amp;amp;gt;, candidates will have to carry two copies of identical stamp size photographs along with the proof of any photo identity such as Madhyamik or equivalent certificate bearing photograph or passport or PAN Card or AADHAR card or EPIC card or Driving license and the print out of the e-admit card at the venue of the examination. No paper admit card will be issued for this examination by the Commission. 

The examination will comprise of only one paper- a paper on “General Studies”. The paper will be of an objective type consisting of 200 multiple-choice questions. The paper will carry 200 marks and will be of 2½ hours duration. For more related details candidates can check the official site of WBPSC. 

