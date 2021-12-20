Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / WBPSC clerkship exam 2019 typing test: 9,693 candidates to appear, check details
competitive exams

WBPSC clerkship exam 2019 typing test: 9,693 candidates to appear, check details

West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has shortlisted a total of 9,693 candidates to appear for Computer Type Test of the ongoing clerkship exam 2019.
WBPSC clerkship exam 2019 typing test details out, know more
Updated on Dec 20, 2021 11:07 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has shortlisted a total of 9,693 candidates to appear for Computer Type Test of the ongoing clerkship exam 2019. Before the computer type test, these candidates will have to get their documents verified. The Commission has asked these candidates to upload their documents between December 22 and January 5.

“Before the Computer Type Test, verification of documents will be undertaken in online mode. Candidates will have to upload their documents by accessing the link at https://wbpsc.examsonline.co.in between 12.00 noon on 22.12.2021 and 12.00 midnight on 05.01.2022,” the WBPSC has said in a notification which is available on its official website.

“If any candidate fails to upload relevant documents within the stipulated date and time, it would be presumed that the candidate is not interested to take part in the Computer Type Test and his/her candidature will not be considered for the Final Merit List, irrespective of marks obtained in written examination, without any further reference to him/her,” the notice also reads.

Candidates have to qualify in the computer type test to be eligible for being enlisted in the final merit list subject to other conditions mentioned in the exam notification.

Topics
west bengal government
