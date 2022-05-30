WBPSC Prelims admit card to be out tomorrow at wbpsc.gov.in, how to download

West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) will release the admit card for West Bengal Civil Service (Exe.) etc. (Preliminary) Examination, 2022 tomorrow, on May 31. Candidates who will take the examination can check the result on the official website of WBPSC at wbpsc.gov.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The WBCS prelims exam 2022 will be place on June 19 at various locations in Kolkata and nearby region from 12 noon to 2.30 PM.

“Public Service Commission, West Bengal will be conducting the West Bengal Civil Service (Exe.) etc. (Preliminary) Examination, 2022 at different venues in Kolkata and outlying centres on the 19th June, 2022 (Sunday) from 12:00 Noon to 2:30 P.M”, reads the official notification.

WBPSC WBCS admit card: Know how to download the admit card

Visit the official website of WBPSC at wbpsc.gov.in

On the homepage, look for the WBCS Prelims admit card

Key in your log in credentials and log in

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Candidates are required to bring two identical stamp size photographs, as well as proof of any photo identity, such as a Madhyamik or equivalent certificate bearing a photograph, a Passport, a PAN Card, an AADHAAR Card, an EPIC (Voter Identity) Card, or a Driving License, and a printout of their eAdmit Card, to the Examination venue.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}