Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / WBPSC Prelims admit cards 2022 out at wbpsc.gov.in: Download hall tickets now
competitive exams

WBPSC Prelims admit cards 2022 out at wbpsc.gov.in: Download hall tickets now

WBPSC has released the civil services admit card at wbpsc.gov.in.  
WBPSC Prelims admit cards 2022 out at wbpsc.gov.in: Download hall tickets now(WBPSC)
Published on May 31, 2022 09:04 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the admit card for West Bengal Civil Service (Exe.) etc. (Preliminary) Examination, 2022 today, May 31. Candidates who will take the examination can check the result on the official website of WBPSC at wbpsc.gov.in.

The Civil Services Prelims written examination will be held on June 19, 2022, from 12 noon to 2.30 pm.

Candidates are required to bring two identical stamp size photographs, as well as proof of any photo identity, such as a Madhyamik or equivalent certificate bearing a photograph, a Passport, a PAN Card, an AADHAAR Card, an EPIC (Voter Identity) Card, or a Driving License, and a printout of their eAdmit Card, to the Examination venue.

Direct link

To download the WBPSC Civil Services admit card follow the steps given below:

WBPSC Prilims admit card: Know how to download the admit card

Visit the official website of WBPSC at wbpsc.gov.in

On the homepage, look for the WBCS Prelims admit card

RELATED STORIES

Key in your log in credentials and log in

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
west bengal admit card.
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP