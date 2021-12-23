Home / Education / Competitive Exams / West Bengal Audit, Accounts Service Exam details in Jan first week: WBPSC
West Bengal Audit, Accounts Service Exam details in Jan first week: WBPSC

  • Last year, the exam notification was released on December 15. A total of 50 vacancies were advertised by the Commission.
Published on Dec 23, 2021 05:09 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The detailed advertisement of the West Bengal Audit and Accounts Service Recruitment Examination, 2021 for recruitment to the posts in West Bengal Audit and Accounts Service will be available in the Commission’s website https://wbpsc.gov.in in the 1st week of January, 2022 or thereabout, the West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) said on Thursday.

“The detailed advertisement will be available in the Commission’s website https://wbpsc.gov.in in the 1st week of January, 2022 or thereabout. Applications can be submitted online only through the Commission’s website https://wbpsc.gov.in. Before applying for the post, candidates are required to enroll themselves as per “ONE TIME REGISTRATION” scheme through the same website. Those who have already made enrollment at the same website (i.e. https://wbpsc.gov.in. ) need not enroll once again,” the WBPSC has said in an official notification.

Last year, the exam notification was released on December 15. A total of 50 vacancies were advertised by the Commission.

 

