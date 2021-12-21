XAT 2022 admit card delayed, to be available tomorrow

XAT 2022 admit cards which were supposed to be released on December 20 will now be released on December 22, as per an update available on the official website xatonline.in. The Xavier School of Management will conduct the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2022 on January 2.

XAT 2022 admit card will be available on the official website and candidates can download it using registration details.

XAT 2022 admit card: Know how to download

Visit the official website at xatonline.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download Admit Card”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

XAT admit card 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Take a print out for future reference

XAT 2022 result will be declared on January 31 and the score cards will be available for download till March 31, 2022.

For more than 70 years XLRI is conducting XAT at all India level to select students for management education. The XAT score is used by more than 160 institutes for the admission.

