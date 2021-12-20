Home / Education / Competitive Exams / XAT 2022 admit card today at xatonline.in portal: Know how to download
XAT 2022 admit card today at xatonline.in portal: Know how to download

  • XAT 2022 will be held on January 2. The admit card will be released today.
XAT 2022 admit card: Know how to download
XAT 2022 admit card: Know how to download(HT FILE)
Updated on Dec 20, 2021 01:15 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Xavier School of Management on Monday will release the admit card for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2022 on its official website today, December 20. The exam will be held on January 2. “Candidates may download the admit card from December 20, 2021 onwards from www.xatonline.in,” reads the update available on the official website.

XAT 2022 admit card official website

XAT 2022 admit card: Know how to download

  • Visit the official website at xatonline.in
  • On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download Admit Card”
  • A new page will appear on the display screen
  • Key in your credentials and login
  • XAT admit card 2022 will be displayed on the screen
  • Take a print out for future reference

XAT 2022 result will be declared on January 31 and the score cards will be available for download till March 31, 2022.

Story Saved
