Complete Maharashtra FYJC admission process soon: Parents, colleges urge state education department

Updated: Sep 13, 2020 18:09 IST

Nearly 6 months after the Secondary School Certificate(SSC) exams were held in the state, parents of students who passed the exams have now urged the education department to complete the admission process for first-year junior college (FYJC) soon.

In line with the Supreme Court’s interim stay on the Maratha quota in jobs and education, the state education department stayed the admission process for FYJC until further orders. The second merit list, which was supposed to be declared on September 10 has been postponed as a result of this. In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region alone, nearly 3.1 lakh seats are up for grabs this year against which over 2.12 lakh students have applied for admissions.

With the delay owing to the procedure, parents, students, and colleges are now requesting the education department to release a revised academic schedule for such students. “Even as the government has reduced the syllabus by 25%, it is going to be challenging for the students to study the remaining in the very little time that is left. An alternate academic schedule should be declared for this year,” said a suburban college principal.

An official from the education department said that a revised schedule had not been made yet. “Government instructions are awaited in the matter,” he added.

Uday Nare, a teacher at Hansraj Morarji Public school in Andheri who has written to the government in this regard said, “teachers and parents are worried that these students would have to face an academic loss due to the delay in the procedure. Some solution needs to be arrived at by the government with the state education department to make the year less stressful for them.”