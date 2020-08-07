e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 07, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Core objective of NEP will be translated into action through National Curriculum Framework: CBSE

Core objective of NEP will be translated into action through National Curriculum Framework: CBSE

CBSE Director Biswajit Saha made the comments during an e-conclave on the new NEP organised by the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

education Updated: Aug 07, 2020 18:27 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
New Delhi
Representational image.
Representational image.(HT file )
         

The core objective of the new National Education Policy (NEP), which has given freedom for amalgamation of different concepts, will be translated into action through the National Curriculum Framework, CBSE director said on Friday.

CBSE Director Biswajit Saha made the comments during an e-conclave on the new NEP organised by the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

“The core objective of the policy will be translated into action through the National Curriculum Framework (NCF), which needs more participatory approach. The policy has given freedom for amalgamation of different concepts and multidisciplinary approach. The NCF will give a roadmap for implementation of reforms laid down in the policy,” he said.

Saha said the training required for competency-based education and learning outcomes can be achieved with progressive participation of stakeholders.

“There could be a debate about the training required for competency-based education and learning outcomes but once we have decided we want to do it, it can be achieved with progressive participation of stakeholders. It is a forward-looking policy,” the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) director said.

The NEP approved by the Union Cabinet replaces the 34-year-old National Policy on Education framed in 1986 and is aimed at paving the way for transformational reforms in school and higher education systems to make India a global knowledge superpower.

Choice between 3 or 4 year undergraduate courses, multiple entry and exit options in degree courses, adding 3.5 crore seats in higher education institutions, which will now have a single regulator, discontinuation of M.Phil programmes and fixation of fees are among the higher education reforms outlined in the new NEP.

tags
top news
China offers a new normal to end Ladakh border standoff. India shoots it down
China offers a new normal to end Ladakh border standoff. India shoots it down
PM Modi to launch submarine cable connectivity for Andaman & Nicobar
PM Modi to launch submarine cable connectivity for Andaman & Nicobar
15 killed, 50 trapped after landslide in Kerala’s Idukki: What we know so far
15 killed, 50 trapped after landslide in Kerala’s Idukki: What we know so far
A week before Rajasthan assembly session, Raje meets BJP chief  Nadda
A week before Rajasthan assembly session, Raje meets BJP chief  Nadda
Seers demand memorial pillars for those who lost lives for Ram temple
Seers demand memorial pillars for those who lost lives for Ram temple
Mulayam Singh Yadav admitted to Lucknow hospital
Mulayam Singh Yadav admitted to Lucknow hospital
India retains rights to host 2021 ICC T20 World Cup: Report
India retains rights to host 2021 ICC T20 World Cup: Report
How will Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy help? CM Arvind Kejriwal answers
How will Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy help? CM Arvind Kejriwal answers
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19Kerala LandslideIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In