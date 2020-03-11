COVID-19 crisis: BYJU’S to provide free access to school students till April end

education

BYJU’S on Wednesday announced that it will provide free access to its complete app to school students till the end of April. The online learning platform has taken the decision in the wake of ongoing COVID-19 health crisis.

“Students across classes 1-12 can download and access BYJU’S learning programs for free until the end of April. Students in classes 1-3 can access math and English lessons and students in classes 4-12 can learn math and science concepts on the BYJU’S app,” BYJU’S said in a release issued to the media.

BYJU’S said that the access to the learning program will further assist and help students continue with their preparation for the year-end examinations.

Here is how to access BYJU’S learning programs for free until the end of April:

1) Download the BYJU’S the Learning app for free from the Play Store

2) A pop will appear saying Here is your free access to unlimited learning this exam season. #FightCOVID19

Note: Students with the pre-installed app (free version) will need to update it in order to access the complete learning content for free.