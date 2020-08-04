e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 04, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Covid-19: Tripura college admissions go online

Covid-19: Tripura college admissions go online

The Tripura government has introduced online admissions system for degree colleges due to rising number of Covid-19 cases in the state.

education Updated: Aug 04, 2020 20:09 IST
Priyanka Deb Barman
Priyanka Deb Barman
Agartala, Hindustan Times
The Tripura government has introduced online admissions system for degree colleges due to rising number of Covid-19 cases in the state.
The Tripura government has introduced online admissions system for degree colleges due to rising number of Covid-19 cases in the state. (Sanchit Khanna/HT file)
         

The Tripura government has introduced online admissions system for degree colleges due to rising number of Covid-19 cases in the state.

Students can apply for the colleges sitting at their homes through an online admission portal. They only need to share their photograph, marks scored in higher secondary examinations, roll number and signatures. After registration, they can apply for their preferred colleges and courses.

During admission, they can give their preferences for location. They will also have the choice to change their colleges for maximum three times if seats are available in their preferred colleges.

“The students can apply for a minimum of six colleges and a maximum of 15 colleges. They can take admission in colleges online without moving out of their homes. Admission in colleges would be done on merit,” Education Minister told reporters on Tuesday.

“We have also decided to waive charges of online portal registration, admission, college development and tuition fees. But the university registration fees and other nominal fees would stay”, said the minister. .

The students can fill up their requirement in opting pass or honours courses and it would be notified after colleges start notifying their merit lists.

The classes are supposed to begin online from September 6. The admission process will start from August 10 and continue till August 20. The merit lists will come out in three phases on August 25, August 29 and September 3. Notifications for confirmation of admissions would be available from August 26 till September 5.

According to Higher Education department officials, every college would notify their merit list, so that students get to know about availability of seats or if they have any chance to change their choices.

top news
‘Cartographic hallucination’: Pakistan issues a new political map to needle India
‘Cartographic hallucination’: Pakistan issues a new political map to needle India
Cabinet minister Dharmendra Pradhan tweets he is Covid-19 +ve, admitted to hospital
Cabinet minister Dharmendra Pradhan tweets he is Covid-19 +ve, admitted to hospital
‘I am proud of you, Delhiites’, says Kejriwal as active cases reduce to 9K
‘I am proud of you, Delhiites’, says Kejriwal as active cases reduce to 9K
‘Make sure differences do not escalate into disputes’: China to India on border row
‘Make sure differences do not escalate into disputes’: China to India on border row
Vivo to pull out of IPL 2020 title sponsorship: BCCI sources
Vivo to pull out of IPL 2020 title sponsorship: BCCI sources
‘Read the Constitution’: Nitish Kumar faces pushback for CBI probe in Sushant case
‘Read the Constitution’: Nitish Kumar faces pushback for CBI probe in Sushant case
Sachin Pilot camp denies BJP leader met them at Haryana resort
Sachin Pilot camp denies BJP leader met them at Haryana resort
Ayodhya: At new masjid site, youngsters speak on entire saga | Ground Report
Ayodhya: At new masjid site, youngsters speak on entire saga | Ground Report
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleMP COVID-19 CasesMumbai rains LIVE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In