CSBC Bihar Driver Constable Admit Card 2020 released, here’s direct link to download

CSBC Bihar Driver Constable Admit Card 2020: Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC), Bihar has released the e-admit card for Driver Constable (05/2019) written examination on its official website at csbc.bih.nic.in. The CSBC Driver Constable exam will be conducted on October 14.

education Updated: Sep 23, 2020 10:14 IST

education Updated: Sep 23, 2020 10:14 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
CSBC Bihar Driver Constable Admit Card 2020 released
         

CSBC Bihar Driver Constable Admit Card 2020: Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC), Bihar has released the e-admit card for Driver Constable (05/2019) written examination on its official website at csbc.bih.nic.in. Candidates who have successfully registered for the recruitment exam can download their admit card online. The CSBC Driver Constable exam will be conducted on October 14.

CSBC had notified 1722 vacancies of Driver Constable in the month of November 2019 for which the registration process concluded on December 30. The written exam was delayed due to Covid-19 pandemic.

CSBC Driver Constable exam will be OMR-based comprising of multiple-choice questions. Candidates who will clear the written test will have to qualify physical efficiency and standard tests. Candidates are advised to check the official advertisement to know the criteria for PST/PET.

Direct link to download CSBC Driver Constable Admit Card 2020

How to download CSBC Bihar Driver Constable admit card:

Visit the official website at csbc.bih.nic.in

Click on the link that reads ‘Important Notice: Download your e-Admit Card for Written Examination Scheduled on 14.10.2020 of Bihar Police Driver Constable. (Advt. No. 05/2019)’

A new page will open

Click on Admit Card Download link

Key in your registration  ID or mobile number and date of birth to login

Your E-Admit Card will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out.

