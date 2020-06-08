e-paper
CSBC Bihar Police Constable Result 2020 declared, check list of qualified candidates

CSBC Bihar Police Constable Result 2020: Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their results online at csbc.bih.nic.in.

education Updated: Jun 08, 2020 16:04 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Representational image. (HT file)
         

CSBC Bihar Police Constable Result 2020: Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC), Bihar, on Monday, released the result of a written examination for the recruitment of 11880 vacancies of a constable on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their results online at csbc.bih.nic.in.

According to the Board, the number of selected candidates is 12,64,657. The physical examination, for the next round, will be conducted in the third week of July. The written examination was held on January 12 and March 8.

The written test will not be the basis of the final merit list. The candidates for the physical examination have been selected on the basis of their performance in the written examination.

Check the list of qualified candidates here: 

