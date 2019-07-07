CTET 2019: 14 lakh appear in 104 cities across the country, here are the details

The Central Teachers’ Eligibility Test (CTET) 2019 was held in 104 cities across the country on Sunday, July 7, 2019. CBSE had deployed 114 city coordinators, 2942 centre superintendents, 4308 observers and 825 officers/officials for the smmoth conduct of the examination.

Out of the 20,84,174 registered candidates, approximately 14 lakh appeared in the CTET 2019. For paper 1, which is held to determine eligibility to become teachers for class 1 to Class 5, 5,40,649 out of the 817892 registered candidates appeared in CTET. For paper 2, which is held to determine eligibility to become teachers for for class 6 to Class 8, 2,74,438 out of the 4,27,897 registered candidates appeared in CTET. a total of 8,38,381 candidates had registered for both paper 1 and paper 2, out of which 5,84,927 appeared for both the papers of CTET 2019.

This year too, CTET mark sheets will be provided in Digital Format in the Digi Locker account of all candidates. Likewise, eligibility certificates to all successful candidates will be provided in the same manner.

The Digi Locker accounts of the all present candidates will be created and the account credentials will be conveyed to the candidates on their mobile numbers registered with CBSE.

The mark sheets and eligibility certificates will also contain an encrypted QR Code to enhance security. The QR code can be scanned and verified using the DigiLocker mobile app.

First Published: Jul 07, 2019 21:53 IST