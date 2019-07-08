CTET 2019: STF arrests solver from exam centre

A team of special task force (STF) busted a solvers’ gang on Sunday and arrested one person from an examination centre in Dhumanganj area while he was trying to appear for the original candidate in CTET examination, police said.

The solver was hired by the kingpin of the gang for Rs 25,000, said ASP Navendu Kumar.

“Acting on a tip-off, the team raided examination centre at Sainik Bal Vikas Intermediate College in Kalindipuram area where Devendra Kumar Pal was found appearing in the examination in place of Ashish Patel of Pratapgarh,” Kumar said.

He said a voters’ identity card was found from Devendra in which his photograph was superimposed on the photograph of Ashish. Two mixed photographs, OMR sheet and two question booklets were also seized from Devendra, Kumar said.

A native of Machhlishehar, Devendra informed STF team that he lived in a rented room in Madhwapur area and was pursuing MEd. Kumar said one TN Patel, who often used to visit Devendra’s lodge, offered him Rs 25,000 for appearing as a solver in CTET examination.

An FIR has been lodged against Devendra under IT Act and other relevant sections of IPC and efforts were on to arrest TN Patel, the ASP said.

