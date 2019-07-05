CTET admit card 2019 : Here’s how to download hall ticket, read latest update now

The Central Teachers’ Eligibility Test (CTET) 2019 examination will be conducted on July 7, 2019. The admit card for CTET 2019 can be downloaded from the CTET website of the Central Board Of Secondary Education.

CTET 2019: How to download the admit card

1) Visit the official website of CTET

2) Click on CTET 2019 admit card download link

3) Fill in the details including application number and date of birth/ password, security pin and sign in

4) Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

5) Download and take a print out of the CTET 2019 admit card.

CTET 2019: Read latest press release here

In case any discrepancy is noticed on the admit card, regarding particulars of candidate, photograph and signature or any other information, it should be reported immediately.

The candidates should read the instructions provided on the admit card carefully and follow them during the examination. The candidates should report at the examination Centre 90 minutes before the commencement of the exam. Those who after 9.30am shall not be allowed to sit in Paper I and those who report after 2pm shall not be allowed to sit in Paper-II.

The application process for CTET 2019 started from February 5, 2019. The test will be conducted in 20 languages in 97 cities all over the country.

CTET 2019 Results: The results of CTET July 2019 will be declared six weeks after the examination is held.

CTET JULY 2019: Exam Pattern

Paper I (for Classes I to V) Primary Stage

Duration of examination- Two-and-a-half hours

(i) Child Development and Pedagogy ---30 MCQs ---30 Marks

(ii) Language I (compulsory) ---30 MCQs ----30 Marks

(iii) Language II (compulsory) ---30 MCQs ---30 Marks

(iv) Mathematics ---30 MCQs--- 30 Marks

(v) Environmental Studies ---30 MCQs ---30 Marks

Total 150 MCQs ---150 Marks

Paper II (for Classes VI to VIII) Elementary Stage :

Duration of examination - Two-and-a-half hours

(i) Child Development & Pedagogy(compulsory) ---30 MCQs ---30 Marks

(ii) Language I (compulsory)--- 30 MCQs--- 30 Marks

(iii) Language II (compulsory)--- 30 MCQs ---30 Marks

(iv) Mathematics and Science -- 60 MCQs--- 60 Marks (for Mathematics and Science teacher)

(v) Social Studies/Social Science --- 60 MCQs--- 60 Marks (for Social Studies/Social Science teacher) *For any other teacher - either (IV) or (V)

Total 150 MCQs -----150 Marks

CTET JULY 2019--- QUALIFYING MARKS AND AWARD OF CTET CERTIFICATE

As per NCTE Notification No. 76-4/2010/NCTE/Acad dated 11.02.2011: A person who scores 60% or more in the TET exam will be considered as TET pass.

(With inputs from Nandini)

First Published: Jul 05, 2019 14:00 IST