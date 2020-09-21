e-paper
CUCET answer key 2020 released at cucetexam.in, here's direct link to check

CUCET answer key 2020 released at cucetexam.in, here’s direct link to check

Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check the answer keys online at cucetexam.in.

education Updated: Sep 21, 2020 12:48 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
CUCET answer key 2020.
CUCET answer key 2020.(Screengrab )
         

The Central University of Rajasthan has released the provisional answer keys for the Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check the answer keys online at cucetexam.in.

CUCET 2020 examination was conducted between September 18 and 20, 2020. Candidates can raise objections (if any) by providing appropriate representations.

Direct link to CUCET answer key 2020

How to check CUCET answer key 2020:

Visit the official website at cucetexam.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Click to download answer key”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The CUCET answer key 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the answer key and take its print out for future use.

The CUCET examination is conducted for the students of Class 12, bachelor’s and master’s degree holder for admission into the UG/integrated program/BVoc, postgraduate programme and the research programme respectively in these 10 universities.

