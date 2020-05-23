Decks cleared for 7th UGC pay arrear to Bihar varsity teachers

education

Updated: May 23, 2020 19:14 IST

Bihar government is all set to the accede to demand of the university and college teachers and modify its earlier order to facilitate payment of arrear accruing following the implementation of the 7th UGC pay in the state in 2019.

Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi said the modification would be carried out in a few days as per the revised recommendation of the department of education.

“The matter has been brought to my notice and the necessary changes will be carried out. If the pay verification cell has authenticated sixth UGC pay salary of teachers, there is no need to repeat the same for the 7th pay, as the education department has suggested,” he added.

Delay in arrear payment to working teachers as well as thousands of retired ones had caused a lot of resentment and many teachers’ bodies had written in this regard to the department of education, seeking modification in the order of May 18, which had put a cap on payment without authentication from the pay verification cell.

The retired teachers are also worried over the delay. They have not got any arrear payment so far in any university, while some universities have not even fixed the revised pension in the light of the 7th UGC pay. Patna University is giving revised pension to retired teachers since January 2020, but arrear payment is still due.

The cell had been constituted in 2013 for verification of salary claims of teachers amid allegations that some of them had got it fixed in a higher grade. However, seven years on, its job still remains unfinished, as the department alleged a section of teachers did not cooperate. Some of the teachers also alleged corruption in the cell.

The teachers had also challenged it in the Patna High Court, which outlined the boundaries of the cell and observed that it could not supersede the statutory pay-fixation committee of the universities, but could raise audit objections and apprise the university of it.

In Bihar, after the implementation of 7th UGC pay with effect from January 1, 2016, teachers were entitled to arrear to be paid in instalments. In February 2020, the government released grant for arrear payment to all universities. Except Pataliputra University, all universities paid 7-month arrear from April 2019.

Now, the teachers were supposed to get the remaining 39-month arrear, when the department of education put a rider. Interestingly, the government has been paying 7th pay salary for months now and already paid first instalment. The BRA Bihar University has also started paying the 2nd instalment.