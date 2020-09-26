Delhi University’s new academic session to commence on November 18

education

Updated: Sep 26, 2020 13:20 IST

Delhi University’s new academic session will commence on November 18, while admissions for undergraduate courses under the first cut-off list will begin from October 12.

The varsity announced the admission schedule for undergraduate and postgraduate courses on Friday.

According to the schedule released by the varsity, admissions under the first cut-off list will begin on October 12 and end on October 14. The last day of payment will be October 16.

Admissions under the second cut-off list will take place between October 19 and October 21, while the last date of payment will be October 23.

Admissions under the third cut-off list will take place between October 26 to October 28, while admissions under subsequent cut-off list will be between November 2 to November 4.

Admissions under the fifth cut-off list will be held between November 9 to November 11.

The new session will commence on November 18, while admissions under the special cut-off list will be between November 18 to November 20.

In case vacant seats are left, further cut-offs may be announced by the varsity.

For entrance-based undergraduate courses, admissions against the first merit list will happen between October 19 to October 21 while the last date of payment is October 23.

Admissions under the second merit list will happen between October 26 and October 28, while admissions under the third merit list be between November 2 to November 4.

The registration portal for first spot admission will open on November 10 and admissions will be held the next day.

Admissions against first merit list for postgraduate courses will be held between October 26 and October 28 while the admission under the second merit list will be between November 2 and November 4. Admissions under the third merit list will be held between November 9 and November 11, according to the schedule.

The varsity said that in case vacant seats are left, further merit lists will be announced.