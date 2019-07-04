DHSE Kerala +2 SAY result 2019 declared, here’s direct link to check

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala on Thursday declared the results for the Class 12 Save A Year (Save a Year) and Improvement exam.

The students who appeared for supplementary exams can view their results at keralaresults.nic.inand dhsekerala.gov.in.

Here is how to check DHSE Kerala Plus 2 SAY result:

1) Visit the official websites of keralaresults.nic.in

2) Click on the notification for ‘DHSE SAY EXAM RESULTS - 2019’

3) Follow the links on the site, where the student can enter roll number and click on submit

4) The result will appear on screen

5) Student can download a copy of the result and take a print out of the same for further reference

Here is the direct link to check DHSE Kerala Plus 2 SAY results.

First Published: Jul 04, 2019 17:53 IST