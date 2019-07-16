dibru.net Dibrugarh University Result 2019 declared, check BA, BSc, BCom 2nd, 4th and 6th semester results here

education

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 15:00 IST

Dibrugarh University’s BA/BSc/BCom 2nd, 4th and 6th semester results were declared on Tuesday. The Dibrugarh University’s BA/BSc/BCom 2nd, 4th and 6th semester examinations were conducted in May.

Students who had appeared in the examination can check the results by visiting dibru.net. They can also check Dibrugarh University’s BA/BSc/BCom 2nd, 4th and 6th semester results at www.exametc.com and www.indiaresults.com.

Here is how to check Dibrugarh University BA/BSc/BCom 2nd, 4th and 6th semester Result 2019:

1) Visit the official website of Dibrugarh University at dibru.ac.in

2) Click on one of the link given below ‘B.A/B.SC./B.COM. RESULTS’ on the right hand side of the page

3) Click on the link as desired

4) check the result

You can download the Merit lists for BA, BSc and Bcom, list of best graduates and statistics for BA, BSc and Bcom too.

The Dibrugarh University’s BEd CET Result 2019 was declard on Monday. Those who have appeared in the exam can check their BEd CET Result 2019 by clicking here.

Note: Visit the Dibrugarh University’s official website for latest news and updates.

First Published: Jul 16, 2019 14:58 IST