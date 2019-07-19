Disciplinary action against Rajasthan govt school teachers using mobile phones in classes

education

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 18:51 IST

Reiterating the 2016 order, the state education department has issued a new order to ban mobile phone usage by teachers in the classrooms of the government schools in Rajasthan.

As per an order by the joint education officer of Bikaner and chief district education officer of Barmer, disciplinary action will be carried out against the teachers who use mobile phones during the classes.

Devlata, joint director, school education, Bikaner said it has been found in numerous inspections by the officials that the teachers are using mobile phones while taking classes in the presence of the students and even use mobile applications in addition to calling and texting while teaching.

“This affects the quality education in schools. Even as an order has been stated in the past, the condition did not change and it became really important to reiterate the order with a warning of disciplinary action,” said Devlata.

Similar concerns were listed in an order by Daluram Chaudhary, chief district education officer Barmer. “As per the inspection by the senior officials, it has been found that often the teachers are indulged in using social media applications due to which the teaching gets affected in classes,” said the notice.

The officials at other districts such as Jaipur, Pali and Udaipur said a similar order will be sent out in these districts as well. “Even after several warning, the teachers kept using phone and therefore disciplinary action against such teachers should be carried out. We are also planning to give a similar order soon,” said Bharat Kumar Mehta, joint director, Udaipur.

Shyam Sunder Solanki, joint director, Pali said that an order similar to the one in 2016 regarding the usage of mobile phones in classes is being issued for the government school in Pali too.

First Published: Jul 19, 2019 18:34 IST