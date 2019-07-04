DU 2nd cut-off: Political Science, English admissions close

In the second cut-off list released on Wednesday night, most colleges of Delhi University closed admissions for the two most popular courses - B.A. (Honours) in Political Science and English.

While the admissions for courses like B.Com (Hons), B.Com and Economics (Hons) are still open, the decrease in cut-offs has been nominal in all of these courses.

However in the cut-off, 20 colleges have closed admission in the B.A.(Hons) Political Science course making it one of the most popular courses followed by English (Hons).

All top colleges including Hindu, Hansraj, Kirori Mal College, Miranda, Lady Shri Ram College, and Ramjas closed admissions for Political Science while admissions for English (Hons) were closed in Hindu, Miranda, Moti Lal Nehru College, Atma Ram, Kalindi College, Dyal Singh and others.

Though the admission in B.A.(Hons) Economics was open in most of the colleges, the cut-offs might not be pleasant for students as Ramjas College and Hansraj announced 98 per cent cut-off for admission into the course, while Hindu College announced the cut-off as 98.25 per cent for the same course.

In the B.Com and B.Com (Hons) courses, Shri Ram College of Commerce announced 98 per cent as the minimum criteria for admissions, while Hansraj and Hindu announced 97.50 and 97.75 per cent, respectively, as the cut-off for the same course.

The highest merit-based cut-off this year was recorded for Political Science (Hons) in Hindu College, which saw a marginal increase over last year as the first cut-off was set at 99 per cent this year.

Hindu College was followed by Lady Shri Ram College which decided to set 98.75 per cent benchmark for admission in B.A. and Psychology Honours.

The prestigious Shri Ram College of Commerce also announced a cut-off of 98.75 per cent for admission to the Economic Honours course. SRCC has closed admissions in the Economics Honours for all categories expect for the Economically Weaker Sections category (97.50 per cent) and Kashmiri migrants (92.75 per cent).

First Published: Jul 04, 2019 13:45 IST