DU 4th cut-off 2019: Over 94% of Delhi University seats filled, admission continues

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 07:45 IST

Around 94% of the 62,000 undergraduate seats across Delhi University (DU) colleges were filled on Monday, the first day of admission under the fourth cut-off list.

As per data shared by the university, as many as 58,558 students took admissions till Monday. That means there are only 3,500 seats left in DU colleges. Under the fourth cut-off list, many colleges had re-opened popular courses such as BA (hons) in Economics, History and BCom (hons).

Many off-campus colleges witnessed rush on the first day of admission under the fourth list. For instance, Shyam Lal Anand College, which had seen only 48 admissions under the first list, admitted 166 students on Monday. The college is expected to close admissions in some courses, including B Com (Hons), BSc (Hons) in Mathematics and BA (Hons) in History in the fifth cut-off list.

Similarly, at Aurobindo College, 1,200 seats were filled by Monday. The college is expected is to have seats in commerce courses under the fifth cut-off list.

North campus colleges also witnessed a decent rush on Monday. At Ramjas College, over 100 students took admissions on Monday. “There was rush for admission in BCom (Hons) and BSc in Statistics on Monday. We are expecting that seats will not be available in these courses in the fifth list,” said College principal Manoj Khanna.

Admissions under the fourth list will continue till Wednesday and the fifth cut-off will be released on July 20.

Meanwhile, the Delhi University on Monday released the schedule for the final trials under the Extra-Curricular Activities (ECA) category that will be held between July 9 and July 14. The list of selected candidates will be released on July 17. “There will be several rounds of registration and admissions for candidates whose names will be there in the ECA merit list. Four rounds have been scheduled so far. Candidates should note that each college will conduct its registration process separately, and that there is no centralization of this process. Candidates will therefore have to apply separately to each of the colleges they are seeking admission during each registration and admission rounds,” the University said in a statement.

